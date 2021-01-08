Sweden Industrial Production Rises For Second Month In November

Sweden’s industrial production rose for the second straight month in November, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

Industrial production gained a calendar-adjusted 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.6 percent rise in October. In September, output fell 2.2 percent.

The overall private sector output fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.7 percent decrease in the previous month.

The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from petroleum products, by 93.6 percent year-on-year in November.

Services output fell 1.8 percent yearly in November.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.5 percent in November, after a 2.0 percent rise in the prior month.

The total private sector output rose 0.8 percent from the previous month.

Manufacturing output grew 1.5 percent monthly in November, after a 2.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders rose 5.7 annually in November.

Orders received from the domestic market decreased 1.5 percent in November, while those from foreign markets rose 10.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in November.

Another data from Statistics Sweden showed that the household consumption fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent monthly in November.

On an annual basis, household consumption declined 5.0 percent in November.

