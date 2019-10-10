Sweden Inflation Rises In September

Sweden’s consumer price inflation rose in September after slowing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 1.4 percent increase in August. In July, inflation was 1.7 percent.

The consumer price index based on fixed interest rate, or CPIF, rose 1.3 percent annually in September, the same rate of increase as seen in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent in September, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.

Prices of clothing grew 7.6 percent on month in September and those of accommodation services, and furnishing and household goods advanced by 7.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.3 percent in September, the same rate as seen in August.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased by 0.5 percent in September.

