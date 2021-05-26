Sweden Jobless Rate Falls In April

Sweden’s jobless rate decreased in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate declined to 9.4 percent in April from 10.0 percent in March.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 521,000 in April from 549,300 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 31.2 percent in April from 28.3 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate increased to 66.8 percent in April from 65.8 percent in March. The number of employed persons was 5.009 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 9.1 percent in April.

