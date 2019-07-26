Sweden June Trade Surplus Grows

Sweden’s merchandise trade surplus for June increased from a year ago amid declines in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The trade surplus grew to SEK 2.9 billion from SEK 0.5 billion in the same month last year. Exports decreased 3 percent year-on-year and imports fell 5 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 14.6 billion, while the trade with EU revealed a deficit of SEK 11.7 billion.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus slightly decreased to SEK 5.3 billion in June from SEK 5.5 billion in May. In April, the surplus was SEK 5.3 billion.

During the first half of the year, the trade surplus was SEK 26.7 billion versus a deficit of SEK 17 billion in the same period of 2018.

Exports grew 8 percent and imports rose 2 percent during the January to June period.

