Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Sweden Manufacturing Contracts Most In Over 25 Years On Covid-19 Impact

Sweden Manufacturing Contracts Most In Over 25 Years On Covid-19 Impact

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Sweden’s manufacturing sector deterioration was the largest in more than twenty-five years in March as the coronavirus outbreak had a severe impact on industry, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Wednesday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, decreased to 43.2 in March from 52.7 in February. Any reading below 50 indicates a contraction in the sector.

The latest decline was the largest monthly slump in more than 25-year history and was driven by the coronavirus’s effects on the Swedish manufacturing industry, Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.

Among the five sub-indices, order intake declined the most in March, followed by production. The employment index decreased, while the delivery times for the suppliers rose to the highest level since 2018 and contributed positively.

“The manufacturing industry’s production plans have in a short time been disturbed by the corona crisis,” Kennemar said.

The index for production plans fell to 33.8 from 60.1 in February, which was the lowest reading since the turn of the year 2008/2009.

The price pressure from the producer remained subdued in March and the index for suppliers’ raw and input commodity declined for the seventh consecutive month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.