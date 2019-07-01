Sweden Manufacturing Growth Eases In June

Sweden’s manufacturing expanded further in June, but at the second slowest rate thus far this year, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, fell to 52.0 in June from 53.1 in May.

However, any reading above 50 indicates an expansion in the sector.

In June, the pace of growth slowed mainly due to weaker order intake, suppliers’ delivery times, inventories and employment.

The index for suppliers’ raw and input prices fell in June to the lowest level since March 2016 and price pressure from the supply chain slowed further.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com