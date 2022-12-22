Sweden’s producer price inflation accelerated in November from an 11-month low in October amid higher energy costs, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

Producer prices rose 19.5 percent year-on-year in November, after an 18.7 percent growth in October. Prices in the domestic market alone grew 17.5 percent.

Prices for energy related goods surged 50.5 percent from last year, faster than the prior month’s 46.1 percent gain. There was a 16.4 percent rise in prices for consumer goods.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rebounded 2.2 percent in November, following a 1.5 percent fall in the previous month.

Data also showed that import prices grew 25.0 percent yearly in November, while they dropped 0.3 percent from a month ago.

Export prices climbed 21.5 percent annually and by 1.4 percent monthly in November.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com