Sweden’s producer price inflation eased in December, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices rose 18.7 percent year-on-year in December, after a 19.5 percent growth in November. Prices in the domestic market alone grew 17.8 percent.

Prices for energy-related goods surged 45.1 percent yearly in December. Prices of consumer goods gained 14.8 percent, and those of capital goods climbed 12.8 percent.

Monthly, producer prices advanced 2.1 percent in December.

Data also showed that import prices climbed 21.8 percent yearly, while they slumped 1.0 percent monthly in December.

Export prices grew 19.6 percent yearly in December and remained unchanged from a month ago.

