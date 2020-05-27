Sweden Producer Prices Decline Slows In April

Sweden’s producer price declined at a softer pace in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index declined 3.0 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.6 percent decrease in March. This was the fourth consecutive fall in prices.

Import prices declined 4.5 percent yearly in April and increased 0.7 percent from a month ago.

Export prices declined 2.3 percent annually in April and rose 2.0 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in April.

