Sweden Producer Prices Fall In October

Sweden’s producer prices declined further in October, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The producer price index declined 4.2 percent year-on-year in October, same as seen in September. This was the tenth consecutive fall in prices.

Import prices decreased 7.3 percent yearly in October and rose 1.3 percent from a month ago.

Export prices declined 6.0 percent annually in October and rose 1.1 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in October.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household lending grew 5.3 percent yearly in October.

