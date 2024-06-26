Producer prices in Sweden saw a notable upturn for the second consecutive month in May, marking the swiftest growth in over a year, despite ongoing reductions in energy prices, according to figures released by Statistics Sweden on Wednesday.The Producer Price Index (PPI) experienced a 2.6 percent year-on-year increase in May, up from a 0.9 percent rise in April.This surge is the fastest recorded since March 2023, when prices had escalated by 3.5 percent.Excluding energy-related products, the annual PPI reported a 3.8 percent increase.Domestically, prices rose by 1.7 percent in May.Consumer goods prices saw a 4.5 percent hike, while capital goods prices increased by 5.2 percent. In contrast, prices for energy-related goods continued to decline, dropping by 3.8 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices remained steady in May, compared to a 0.5 percent increase in April.Additionally, data indicated that import prices rose by 3.2 percent year-on-year, and the export price index increased by 3.3 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com