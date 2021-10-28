Sweden Retail Sales Growth Slows In September

Sweden’s retail sales increased at a softer pace in September, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

Retail sales rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in September, after a 6.0 percent increase in August. Sales grew for the ninth consecutive month.

Retail sales in durables declined 6.6 percent in September and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores increased 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September.

For the July to September period, retail sales declined 0.9 percent.

