Sweden Retail Sales Rise In September

Sweden’s retail sales grew in September after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.0 percent increase in August.

In July, retail sales rose 3.5 percent.

Retail sales in durables gained 4.3 percent in September, while those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores increased 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in September.

In the three months ended in September, retail sales rose 2.3 percent compared to previous three month period.

