Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Sweden Services Sector Activity Weakest Since 2009

Sweden Services Sector Activity Weakest Since 2009

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Sweden’s services sector contracted in April at the fastest pace since 2009, due to COVID-19 pandemic, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Wednesday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index for the services sector decreased to 39.0 in April from 46.1 in March. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

“This is an exceptionally sharp decline, which indicates a rapidly deteriorating service economy that we have never seen before in the purchasing manager’s index,” Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.

The order intake sub-index registered the largest monthly decline in April, followed by employment and business volume. Suppliers’ delivery times lengthened to the record level in April.

Companies’ business volume plan index came in at 38.4 in April versus 38.0 in March. This was at historically low levels, which indicate a reduced business volume over the next six months, the Swedbank reported.

The Composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to 38.3 in April from 45.1 in the previous month.

This was the fourth lowest level in the survey history due to the coronavirus pandemic and the global economic downturn leave deep imprints in Swedish business, Kennemar said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.