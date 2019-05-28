Sweden Trade Gap Widens In April

Sweden’s trade surplus decreased in April after rising in the previous month, amid gains in exports and imports, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus eased to SEK 1.4 billion in April from SEK 6.4 billion in March.

In the same month previous year, trade balance registered a deficit of SEK 7.0 billion.

Exports grew 10.0 percent year-on-year in April and imports rose 2.0 percent.

The trade in goods with non-EU countries led to a surplus of SEK 14.9 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 13.5 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 3.6 billion in April versus SEK 3.4 billion in March.

In the January to March period, exports surged 11.0 percent in April and imports grew 5.0 percent. The trade surplus was SEK 15 billion, after a deficit of SEK 4 billion in the same period last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com