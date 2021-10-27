Sweden Trade Surplus Rises In September

Sweden’s trade surplus increased in September from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus rose to SEK 6.3 billion in September from SEK 2.8 billion in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was SEK 10.5 billion.

On an annual basis, exports grew 17.0 percent in September and imports increased 15.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 18.3 billion in September, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 12.0 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 4.4 billion in September.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com