Sweden Unemployment Rate Falls In February

Sweden’s jobless rate fell slightly in February, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.0 percent in February versus 4.1 percent in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

The registered jobless rate remained unchanged at 7.4 percent in February. In the same month last year, the rate was 7.0 percent.

The number of registered unemployment increased to 376,517 persons in February from 348,373 in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, increased to 9.4 percent in February from 8.5 percent in the same month last year.

