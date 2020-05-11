Sweden Unemployment Rate Highest Since August 2013

Sweden’s unemployment rate rose in April to its highest level since August 2013, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.76 percent in April from 4.24 percent in March. This was the highest rate since August 2016, when the rate was 4.84 percent.

In April 2019, the jobless rate was 3.47 percent.

The registered jobless rate increased to 8.14 percent in April from 7.6 percent a month ago. This was the highest since the early 2015.

The number of registered unemployed increased to 4.19 million persons in April from 3.82 million in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, climbed to 10.8 percent in April from 7.8 percent in the same period last year.

