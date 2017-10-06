Sweden's Budget Logs Surplus In September

Sweden’s budget balance posted surplus in September, the National Debt Office reported Friday.

The central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 8.4 billion in September, in contrast to the official estimate of SEK 7.6 billion deficit.

The variation was caused by higher tax income as well as lower disbursements.

Tax income was about SEK 8 billion higher than calculated. Moreover, central government spending was around SEK 6 billion lower than estimate in September.

The Debt Office’s net lending to government agencies was SEK 2.2 billion lower than calculated due to higher deposits from the Swedish Export Credit Agency.

At the same time, interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.1 billion higher than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of September, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 50.8 billion, debt office said.

