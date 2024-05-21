In a promising sign for Sweden’s industrial sector, the country’s capacity utilization has rebounded to 0.2% in the first quarter of 2024, up from -1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to data updated on May 21, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter comparison highlights a significant recovery in industrial activity, which had been facing a downturn at the end of last year.The previous indicator of -1.3%, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, marked a period of contraction reflecting reduced manufacturing output and decreased efficiency in production capacities. However, the positive shift to a 0.2% capacity utilization rate this quarter suggests a revitalization in the sector, potentially driven by higher demand, improved supply chain resilience, or favorable economic policies implemented at the turn of the year.As Sweden eyes sustained industrial growth, this uptick in capacity utilization could be a key indicator of broader economic health, providing grounds for cautious optimism among businesses and investors alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com