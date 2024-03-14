In a recent update on Sweden’s economic indicators, the Consumer Price Index with a Fixed Interest Rate (CPIF) excluding energy prices showed a positive change, rising to 0.6% in February 2024. This marks a significant improvement from the previous month, where the indicator had dropped by -0.5% in January 2024. The data, which was updated on 14 March 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, emphasizing the increase in consumer prices from the previous month.The rise in Sweden’s CPIF Ex Energy MoM indicates a potential uptick in consumer spending and economic activity in the country. This positive change could be attributed to various factors, including global economic conditions, domestic policies, and consumer behaviors. Analysts will continue to monitor these indicators to assess the overall economic health and inflation trends in Sweden.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com