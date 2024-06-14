In a significant economic update, Sweden’s CPIF Ex Energy MoM surged to 0.80% in May 2024, marking a notable increase from the 0.40% recorded in April 2024. The data, which was updated on June 14, 2024, reflects a growing trend in consumer prices excluding energy.The increase to 0.80% demonstrates a doubling of the inflation rate compared to the previous month. This upward movement indicates potential shifts in consumer price dynamics, excluding the volatile energy sector, and might signal underlying economic changes affecting Swedish households and businesses.Month-over-month, this significant rise highlights growing inflationary pressures in the country’s economy. As analysts and policymakers scrutinize these developments, the focus will increasingly be on measures to manage inflation while supporting sustainable economic growth in Sweden.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com