Sweden's latest economic data reveals that the Consumer Price Index with a fixed interest rate (CPIF) excluding energy on a Year-over-Year basis dropped to 3.5% in February 2024. This figure marks a decrease from the previous month's indicator of 4.4% in January 2024. The comparison period, in this case, reflects the change in consumer prices in February 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. The data was updated on March 14, 2024, shedding light on the current state of Sweden's inflation rate, providing valuable insights for economists and investors alike as they analyze the country's economic performance.