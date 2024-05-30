In a surprising turn of events, Sweden’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.7% in the first quarter of 2024. This marks a significant rebound from the previous indicator, which had stagnated at -0.2%. The data, which was updated on May 30, 2024, shows a promising upward trend in the country’s economic performance year-over-year.The shift comes as a relief after a sluggish end to 2023, with the previous quarter’s negative growth raising concerns over a potential prolonged slowdown. However, the latest figures indicate renewed economic activity, suggesting that Sweden’s economy is regaining momentum.Analysts attribute the turnaround to various factors, including increased consumer spending, improved exports, and a robust labor market. As policymakers continue to monitor economic indicators closely, the positive GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024 offers a hopeful outlook for the rest of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com