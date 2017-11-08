Sweden's Household Consumption Expands In September

Sweden’s household consumption increased in September largely reflecting expansion in spending on furniture and household equipment, Statistics Sweden said Wednesday.

Household consumption advanced 3.5 percent in September from the previous year.

Furniture, furnishing, household equipment and consumables, the activity with the largest weighted contribution to total consumption, climbed 7.1 percent in September.

Month-on-month, household consumption grew 0.6 percent in September. In three months to September, consumption increased 1.2 percent from the previous three months.

