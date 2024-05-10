Sweden’s industrial sector has shown promising signs of growth in March 2024, with new orders increasing by 1.0% compared to the same period a year ago. This positive development comes after a decline of 3.5% in February 2024, indicating a significant turnaround in the country’s industrial performance.The latest data, updated on 10 May 2024, reflects a rebound in Sweden’s industrial new orders, providing a glimmer of hope for the country’s economic recovery. The year-over-year comparison highlights the resilience of the sector, with March’s figures surpassing those of the previous year.Investors and economists are optimistic about the future trajectory of Sweden’s industrial sector, buoyed by the recent uptick in new orders. This upward trend signals a potential revival in the country’s manufacturing activities, which could have positive spillover effects on the broader economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com