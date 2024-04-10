Sweden experienced a downturn in its industrial production in February 2024, with the current indicator showing a decrease of -1.4% compared to the previous month. The previous indicator had shown growth, reaching 2.6%. This decline marks a significant shift in the country’s manufacturing output. The data was updated on 10 April 2024, providing insights into the recent performance of Sweden’s industrial sector. The month-over-month comparison indicates a notable decrease in production levels, highlighting potential challenges faced by the manufacturing industry in the country during this period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com