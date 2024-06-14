The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Sweden decelerated to 3.7% year-over-year in May 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 14, 2024. This drop marks a slight decrease from April 2024’s inflation rate of 3.9%, indicating a modest alleviation in price pressures for consumers and policymakers alike.The CPI measures changes in the price level of a market basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households. The year-over-year comparison reveals that despite the slight drop, inflation remains a significant factor in the economic landscape. In April, the corresponding figure indicated a 3.9% increase compared to the prior year, suggesting that inflationary pressures, while slightly diminished, persist.Economists will be closely scrutinizing further data to predict whether this downturn is the beginning of a sustained trend or simply a temporary respite. With the latest CPI data now in, the Swedish government and financial markets can better gauge the impact on economic policies and household budgets moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com