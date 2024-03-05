In the latest economic data update, Sweden’s Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for February 2024 shows a decline to 50.5 from the previous reading of 51.5 in January. The month-over-month comparison indicates a slowdown in the services sector’s growth. PMI is a key indicator of economic health as it reflects the performance of the services industry, which plays a significant role in Sweden’s economy.The slight decrease in PMI suggests a potential moderation in business activity and demand for services. Analysts will closely monitor future PMI releases to gauge the sector’s resilience and overall economic momentum. The updated data provides valuable insights into the current state of Sweden’s services industry, informing policymakers and businesses about the evolving economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com