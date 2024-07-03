In a notable turn in economic performance, Sweden’s Service Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to 51.8 in June 2024, up from 49.8 in May 2024, as data updated on July 3, 2024, revealed. This crucial indicator reflects a return to growth in Sweden’s services sector after previously signaling contraction.This month-over-month improvement is significant, as the PMI climbing above the 50.0 threshold indicates that the sector is expanding rather than contracting. The increase from May to June demonstrates heightened activity and optimism in the services industry, likely spurred by robust domestic demand and positive business sentiment.The latest figures suggest a rebound and stabilization within the Swedish market, shedding light on the potential for continued economic momentum. As stakeholders digest this data, the outlook for the Swedish economy appears increasingly positive, driven by this renewed vigor in the services sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com