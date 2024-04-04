In March 2024, Sweden’s Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed a significant improvement, reaching 53.9 compared to the previous indicator of 51.2 in February 2024. This positive change indicates a growing expansion in the services sector. The data was updated on 4th April 2024, reflecting a month-over-month comparison. The Services PMI is a key economic indicator that provides insight into the economic health of a country’s service sector, with a reading above 50 indicating expansion. Sweden’s rise in Services PMI suggests increased activity and optimism in the service industry, contributing to the country’s economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com