Swedish Manufacturing Expands Strongly

Sweden’s manufacturing sector expanded strongly in December, amid rebound in world trade and an improvement in optimism linked to the vaccination against the coronavirus, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.

The purchasing managers’ index for the manufacturing sector climbed to 64.9 from 59.8 in November. Any reading above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

The latest monthly increase was the biggest since last summer, Swedbank said.

All sub-indexes contributed to the improvement in December. The biggest inputs came from those for supplier delivery times and employment.

