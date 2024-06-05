In a promising sign for the Swedish economy, the Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 49.5 in May 2024, according to data updated on June 5, 2024. This marks an improvement from the previous month’s figure of 48.0, recorded in April 2024. While the index remains below the crucial 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction, the upward movement suggests that conditions in the services sector are beginning to stabilize.The month-over-month increase of 1.5 points signals a modest recovery after a period of contraction. This progression, though not signaling outright growth, points toward a gradual improvement in business activity, as the 50-point mark acts as the watershed between expansion and contraction in the industry.The positive shift in Sweden’s Services PMI may reflect a combination of easing market conditions and a resurgence in consumer demand, bolstering hopes for sustained recovery in the months ahead. Market analysts and investors will be closely monitoring the coming months to see if this upward trend continues, potentially marking a return to growth for the Swedish services sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com