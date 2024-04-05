In a recent survey conducted by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in Switzerland, it was found that consumer confidence had improved in March. The results showed the highest level of consumer confidence in the past eight months.The consumer confidence index rose to -38.0 in March, up from -42.3 in the previous month. Additionally, this is the highest score since July 2023, when it was registered at -37.2.Despite this upward trend, the consumer sentiment index remained beneath the long-term average.The survey broke down into four main sub-components. These highlighted that consumers held a more optimistic view of the general economic situation’s expected development over the next year, with the related index rising from -25.4.However, when assessing their personal financial situation, households tended to be more pessimistic. The index reflected a decline, moving from -22.34 to -26.24. On the other hand, the index that measured the intention for major purchases saw an improvement, rising from -40.9 to -36.4.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com