Swiss Consumption Growth Remains Above Average: UBS

The Swiss consumption indicator remained slightly above the long-term average in September, data from the UBS investment bank showed Wednesday.

The consumption indicator rose to 1.56 points in September from revised 1.50 in August. The indicator was underpinned by significantly higher expectations in the retail industry.

Nonetheless, UBS projected consumer spending to grow only 1.3 percent for 2017 due to weak employment growth in the first six months and the rise in inflation.

Driven by the franc’s devaluation against the euro in the last few months, the price competitiveness of Swiss retailers improved, which has in turn boosted the mood of retailers.

While the number of hotel stays by Swiss guests in the figures published in August was 1 percent higher than in the previous year, new registrations for passenger cars fell 6 percent in September.

