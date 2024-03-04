The latest data on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Switzerland for February 2024 has been released, showing a significant increase compared to the previous month. The CPI, which measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services, rose to 0.6% in February. This marks a notable surge from the previous month’s indicator of 0.2% recorded in January 2024.The comparison conducted on a month-over-month basis revealed this upward trend in consumer prices. The updated information was made public on 4th March 2024, indicating the most recent developments in Switzerland’s economic landscape. As inflation remains a key factor influencing the overall economy, this rise in the CPI could have implications for monetary policy and consumer spending in the country. Investors and analysts will likely be watching closely to assess the impact of this increase on the broader economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com