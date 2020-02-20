Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Swiss Exports Recovers In January

Swiss Exports Recovers In January

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Switzerland’s exports rose for the first time in four months, while imports declined in January, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.

Exports increased by a real 1.7 percent month-on-month in January, after a 2.0 percent fall in December.

Imports fell 1.8 percent in January, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.

In nominal terms, exports increased 4.6 percent in January and imports rose 0.5 percent.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 2.81 billion in January from CHF 2.03 billion in the previous month.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 9.4 percent year-on-year in January.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.