Swiss Franc Drops Against Majors

The Swiss franc weakened against its major rivals in late Asian deals on Tuesday.

The franc dropped to 1.2964 against the pound, 1.1516 versus the euro and 114.69 versus the yen, from its early highs of 1.2912 and 1.1498, and a 4-day high of 115.05, respectively.

The franc slipped to a weekly low of 0.9780 against the dollar, off its previous high of 0.9748.

The next possible support for the franc is seen around 0.99 against the greenback, 1.32 against the pound, 1.16 against the euro and 113.00 against the yen.

