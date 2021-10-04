Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Swiss Franc Rises Amid Evergrande, Inflation Worries

Swiss Franc Rises Amid Evergrande, Inflation Worries

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Swiss franc appreciated against its major rivals in the European session on Monday, as renewed concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis and inflationary pressures dampened risk sentiment.

The shares of China Evergrande and its property management unit were suspended from trading in Hong Kong Stock exchange.

The suspension of trading came after the embattled developer had missed a key interest payment on its offshore bonds in the month of September.

Another Chinese property developer Hopson said that it plans to acquire about 51% stake in Evergrande’s property management unit for more than HK$40 billion. Hopson said that it has halted trading of shares in Hong Kong.

Investors fear that the Evergrande debt crisis could derail the Chinese economy and spark sustained contagion.

The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation climbed 3.6% in August from last year, its biggest rise in three decades and matching July’s gain, data showed on Friday.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later this week is expected to give more indications about the Fed’s thinking of the future course of monetary policy.

The franc edged up to 1.2590 against the pound, after falling to 1.2620 at 3:05 am ET. The franc is poised to locate resistance around the 1.24 level.

The franc recovered to 1.0784 against the euro, from a low of 1.0802 seen at 3:05 am ET. The franc touched 1.0770 against the euro in the previous session, which was its highest level since August 30. On the upside, 1.05 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The franc edged up to 0.9286 against the greenback, from Friday’s close of 0.9305. The currency may possibly challenge resistance around the 0.91 level.

The franc hit a 4-day high of 119.80 against the yen, up from last week’s close of 119.33. If the franc rises further, 122 is seen as its next resistance level.

Looking ahead, Canada building permits and U.S. factory orders for August will be released in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.