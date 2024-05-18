In its latest report dated May 17, 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclosed that speculative net positions for the Swiss Franc (CHF) have experienced a minor uptick. The indicator, previously sitting at -41.8K, has shifted to -41.1K.The adjustment, though minimal, hints at a slight improvement in investor sentiment towards the Swiss Franc. Speculative net positions are often used as a gauge of the market’s perception and appetite for a particular currency. A less negative balance indicates that traders are becoming incrementally less bearish on the CHF.Analysts will be closely monitoring future reports to determine whether this modest change heralds a larger trend or is simply a temporary fluctuation. As global economic conditions remain in flux, the CHF continues to be seen as a barometer for broader market sentiments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com