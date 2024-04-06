The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a minor decrease in speculative net positions for the Swiss Franc. The previous indicator had reported a figure of -22K, and the most recent update shows a slight decline to -22.4K. While the exact date of the previous event and the current update are not specified, the information was last updated on 5th April 2024.Speculative net positions provide insights into market sentiment and expectations regarding a particular currency. In this case, the decrease in net positions for the Swiss Franc may indicate slightly less bullish sentiment towards the currency. Traders and investors closely monitor such data updates to adjust their strategies and positions in the forex market accordingly. Stay tuned for further developments on how these figures may impact the Swiss Franc’s performance in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com