In a recent update from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the speculative net positions for the Swiss Franc (CHF) have hit a new low. The data, updated on May 31, 2024, indicates that the current indicator has reached -44.4K, down from the previous reading of -40.6K.This downward trend in net positions reflects a growing bearish sentiment among traders regarding the Swiss Franc. A negative figure in the speculative net positions suggests that more investors are betting against the CHF, anticipating a potential decline in its value.Financial analysts are closely watching these developments, which could have broader implications for the forex market and international trade. The continued decline in confidence may prompt further scrutiny and strategic adjustments by market participants.