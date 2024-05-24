The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has revealed a modest improvement in the speculative net positions of the Swiss Franc (CHF). The latest data, updated on May 24, 2024, shows that the current CHF speculative net positions have reached -40.6K. This marks a slight uptick from the previous figure of -41.1K.The change in speculative positions, although minor, reflects a cautious optimism among traders regarding the Swiss currency. Analysts interpret this shift as a sign that investors are reassessing their bearish stance on the CHF amid evolving global economic conditions.Market participants will continue to monitor these positions in the coming weeks, as minor adjustments can provide significant insights into broader market sentiment and potential future movements in the currency markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com