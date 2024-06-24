In a noteworthy update for forex market watchers, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a significant shift in Swiss Franc (CHF) speculative net positions. As of June 24, 2024, the net positions have improved to -37.4K, up from the previous reading of -42.9K.This change marks a move towards a less bearish sentiment on the Swiss Franc, often regarded as a safe-haven currency. Traders and investors will find this development encouraging, especially amidst ongoing uncertainties in global financial markets. The latest figures suggest a moderation in the net short positions, potentially signaling changing dynamics or renewed confidence in the Swiss Franc.Market analysts will be keeping a close eye on the factors influencing this shift, including macroeconomic indicators and policy decisions from the Swiss National Bank. This data update highlights the ongoing importance of monitoring speculative positions to gauge investor sentiment and market direction.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com