According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the Swiss Franc have continued to decrease. The previous indicator stood at -36.2K but has now dropped to -42.6K as of 26 April 2024. This decline suggests a growing bearish sentiment towards the Swiss Franc among traders and investors.The Swiss Franc is known as a traditional safe-haven currency, often sought by investors during times of uncertainty or market turmoil. The recent increase in negative speculative positions could indicate a lack of confidence in the Swiss currency's strength amid global economic challenges. Traders will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the potential impact on the Swiss Franc's value in the forex market.