According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the Swiss Franc have taken a bearish turn. The previous indicator, which had stopped at -22.4K, has now dropped further to -31.8K. This shift indicates a significant increase in bearish sentiment towards the Swiss Franc among traders.With the data being updated on 12 April 2024, it is clear that market participants are closely monitoring the developments surrounding the Swiss Franc. The increased bearish positions suggest that traders are becoming more pessimistic about the currency's outlook. This shift in sentiment could have implications for the Swiss Franc's performance in the forex market in the coming days as traders adjust their strategies based on these new developments.