Swiss Industrial Output Growth Improves In Q2

Swiss industrial production grew at a faster pace in the second quarter, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.

Industrial production advanced 4.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, following a 4.5 percent rise a quarter ago. This was the fastest annual increase in a year.

Data showed that industrial production climbed 5.7 percent in June, 4.9 percent in May and 3.8 percent in April.

At the same time, industrial turnover logged an annual increase of 3.4 percent in the whole of the second quarter. Turnover gained 3.2 percent in June, 3.7 percent in May and 3.3 percent in April.

In the second quarter, construction output declined 2.2 percent and construction turnover was down 1.6 percent.

