Swiss Inflation Accelerates In September

Switzerland’s consumer price inflation accelerated in September, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 0.5 percent increase seen in August. Prices were forecast to rise 0.6 percent.

Among components, clothing and footwear prices logged the biggest annual growth of 4.9 percent. Cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 0.3 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent after staying flat in August. Monthly inflation matched economists’ expectations.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com