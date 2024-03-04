The Swiss consumer price inflation rate dipped to its lowest in over two years in February, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office. The inflation rate decreased to 1.2 percent in February down from 1.3 percent in the previous month. This rate was last seen in October 2021, but slightly outperformed economists’ prediction of 1.1 percent.The Swiss National Bank anticipates inflation of 1.9 percent for the current year and 1.6 percent for 2025. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.8 percent, and housing and energy costs saw a 3.1 percent rise. Conversely, transportation costs decreased by 0.5 percent.In month-on-month terms, consumer prices grew by 0.6 percent, largely due to increases in housing rent and air transportation. Core consumer prices, another key indicator, increased by 0.7 percent from the previous month, showing a yearly growth of 1.1 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com