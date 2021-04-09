Swiss Jobless Rate Decline In March

Switzerland’s jobless rate decreased in March, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Friday.

The jobless rate fell a seasonally to 3.4 percent in March from 3.6 percent in February. Economists had expected a rate of 3.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent in March from 3.4 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 3.6 percent.

The number of registered unemployed declined to 157,968 in March from 167,953 in the preceding month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 3.0 percent in March from 3.5 percent in the prior month.

